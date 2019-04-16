State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.74 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $50,442,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,062,000 after acquiring an additional 157,521 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 979,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,263,000 after acquiring an additional 639,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 314,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of PK opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $34.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.09 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.81%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 54 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms, a majority of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

