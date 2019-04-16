State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Service Co. International (SCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,254,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,655,000 after purchasing an additional 117,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113,245 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,940,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,041 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,712,000 after purchasing an additional 412,459 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other news, VP Sumner J. Waring III sold 95,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $4,056,015.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 428,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,281,112.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $250,786.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,322,555 shares of company stock worth $55,091,685. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). Service Co. International had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

WARNING: “State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Service Co. International (SCI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue-boosts-position-in-service-co-international-sci.html.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.