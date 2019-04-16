Stars Group Inc (TSG) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 2,102.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,741 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Stars Group worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSG. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group during the third quarter valued at $498,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Stars Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.60 price target on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.26.

NASDAQ:TSG opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.59. Stars Group Inc has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.37 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stars Group Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Stars Group Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

