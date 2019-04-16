Stakinglab (LABX) Price Tops $1.30 on Top Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. Stakinglab has a market cap of $513,257.00 and $15.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00025001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00072264 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006038 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded up 150.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 397,997 coins and its circulating supply is 393,580 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

