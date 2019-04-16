Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 24,128 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (KMT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,128 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kennametal by 3,277.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMT. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

In other news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $70,893.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick S. Watson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $85,911.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,501 shares of company stock worth $1,520,807. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMT opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.72. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $587.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.76 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

