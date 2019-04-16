Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 192.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,147 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 224,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 85,711 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 180.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,065,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after buying an additional 1,330,002 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 62,682.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 57,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

NYSE OCN opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. Ocwen Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $310.93 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leon G. Cooperman acquired 275,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $459,261.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/squarepoint-ops-llc-increases-position-in-ocwen-financial-corp-ocn.html.

Ocwen Financial Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.