SportsCoin (SPORT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

SportsCoin (CURRENCY:SPORT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. SportsCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SportsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SportsCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One SportsCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.95 or 0.02330145 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009924 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00015470 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005472 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SportsCoin

SportsCoin (SPORT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2016. SportsCoin’s total supply is 19,800,001 coins. The official website for SportsCoin is www.thesportscoin.com . SportsCoin’s official Twitter account is @thesportscoin

SportsCoin Coin Trading

SportsCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportsCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SportsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

