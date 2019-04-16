Spire Inc (SR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Spire by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. Spire has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.23.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Spire had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.71%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

