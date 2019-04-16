Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of SPPI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,225. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.70. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.79% and a negative net margin of 109.76%. Analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 10,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $114,574.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $63,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,488 shares in the company, valued at $447,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,788 shares of company stock worth $1,190,968. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

