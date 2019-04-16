Spectrum Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Ball Co. (BLL)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ball by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ball by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ball by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.78. 30,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,974. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $527,527.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 468,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,136,626.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $371,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,058.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,399 shares of company stock worth $7,566,622 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

