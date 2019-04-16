Spectrum Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,555 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 318.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 128.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.82.

CBRL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.65. 5,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $141.63 and a one year high of $185.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.49 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 56,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $9,558,219.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,026 shares of company stock worth $93,690,388. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

