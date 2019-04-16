Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $945,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,620. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

