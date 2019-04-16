SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 45,988 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 164,280 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

GWX stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/spdr-sp-international-small-cap-etf-gwx-position-reduced-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.