SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF) Holdings Cut by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.31. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,067. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $108.48.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

