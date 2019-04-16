SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Stake Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $101.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.5309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

