SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Shares Bought by Spectrum Management Group Inc.

Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 136.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,251,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.09. 3,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,070. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $101.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5309 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

