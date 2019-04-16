SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $139,893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,372 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,363,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,880,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12,650.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 137,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 136,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.36. 144,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,300. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $64.38 and a 12-month high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

