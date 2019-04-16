SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,307,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. 7,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,195. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

