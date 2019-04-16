BKS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 209.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the quarter. BKS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,633,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,585,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 822,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 487,347 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 941.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 517,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 468,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,278,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,774. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $39.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) Shares Bought by BKS Advisors LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/spdr-portfolio-emerging-markets-etf-spem-shares-bought-by-bks-advisors-llc.html.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.