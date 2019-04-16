Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have commented on SPAR. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spartan Motors by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 634,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 55,161 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spartan Motors by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Spartan Motors by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 74,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 283,529 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPAR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,088. Spartan Motors has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $318.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

