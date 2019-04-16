Southwestern Energy (SWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $567.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will announce sales of $567.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $696.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $495.00 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $920.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Shares of SWN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 120,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,045,102. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 14,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

