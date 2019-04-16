Southern Copper (SCCO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “For 2019, Southern Copper projects total copper production to rise 12% year over year to 986,700 tons. The company anticipates reaching full capacity at its new Toquepala concentrator and recover production at the San Martin mine during the year. The company will also benefit from cost-reduction programs, copper reserves, expansion actions, and recovery in metal prices in the long term due to the impending demand-supply imbalance.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Southern Copper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.86.

SCCO stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.92. 24,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Southern Copper has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $58.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3,572.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

