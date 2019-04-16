Southern Co (SO) Shares Bought by Steinberg Global Asset Management

Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 511.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,760 shares during the quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,620,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,048,000 after acquiring an additional 193,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southern by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,230,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Southern by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 164,541 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 233,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $11,975,035.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,167,533.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $4,419,781.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,341 shares of company stock worth $19,342,988. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, January 7th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.15.

Southern stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/southern-co-so-shares-bought-by-steinberg-global-asset-management.html.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.