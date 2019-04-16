South Texas Money Management Ltd. Sells 2,845 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 2.9% of South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $67,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 129,124 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $735,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $283,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.90, for a total transaction of $5,802,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,431,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,121,304 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.74. The company had a trading volume of 666,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,101. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EW shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

