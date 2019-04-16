South Texas Money Management Ltd. Sells 1,093 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,298. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $82.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

