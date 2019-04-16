South Texas Money Management Ltd. Increases Position in SAP SE (SAP)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,292 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,301 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises approximately 1.4% of South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $32,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SAP by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in SAP by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in SAP by 454.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $111.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,389. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). SAP had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

