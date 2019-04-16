SoPay (SOP) Price Up 12.7% This Week

SoPay (CURRENCY:SOP) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, SoPay has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. SoPay has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $230,452.00 worth of SoPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEx and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00376303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.01052348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00210425 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006276 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SoPay’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens. SoPay’s official website is sopay.org/en

SoPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEx and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

