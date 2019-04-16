Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. Sonic Automotive reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.17). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.20.

Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. 938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,276. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $666.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,261,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,641,000 after buying an additional 189,881 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,338,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,253,000 after buying an additional 44,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 686,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

