Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Stock Price

News stories about OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. OTC Markets Group earned a daily sentiment score of 1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

OTC Markets Group stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. OTC Markets Group has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $360.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

