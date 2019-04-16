Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Powell Industries (POWL) Stock Price

News headlines about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

POWL traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,760. Powell Industries has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $41.42.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $109.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

