Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price

Media coverage about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Johnson & Johnson earned a news impact score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.58.

Shares of JNJ opened at $136.52 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

