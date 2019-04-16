SolarCoin (SLR) Price Hits $0.0503

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000965 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and CoinExchange. SolarCoin has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $1,431.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.72 or 0.01548407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013010 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003070 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001745 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,672,716 coins and its circulating supply is 51,919,791 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

