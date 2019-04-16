Snovio Price Down 11% This Week (SNOV)

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Snovio has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Snovio has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovio token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Snovio

Snovio was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The official message board for Snovio is medium.com/@ico_snovio . Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico . Snovio’s official website is tokensale.snov.io

Buying and Selling Snovio

Snovio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovio using one of the exchanges listed above.

