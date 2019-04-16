Signify (LIGHT) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LIGHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.95 ($27.85).

Signify has a one year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a one year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

