Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) Stake Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Shutterfly were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFLY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,799,000 after acquiring an additional 221,406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterfly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 1,095.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shutterfly in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Shutterfly to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other news, VP Jason Sebring sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $75,546.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,546.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michele Anderson sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $186,659.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $592,825.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,882 shares of company stock worth $1,325,808. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SFLY opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. Shutterfly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.08 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by ($0.09). Shutterfly had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $949.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

