Short Interest in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Grows By 127.2%

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,651,574 shares, an increase of 127.2% from the March 15th total of 1,167,177 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,055,204 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

