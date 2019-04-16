Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,678 Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,922,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $100.15. The company has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, February 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.39.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

