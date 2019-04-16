Shopify (SHOP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shopify provides a multi-tenant, cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform for SMBs. The company is benefiting from a diversified expanding merchant base. It continues to launch a number of merchant-friendly applications to meet the requirements of a dynamic retail environment, consequently bolstering its merchant base. Moreover, the company is benefiting from retail’s rapid transition to mobile andsocial sales channels. Shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, increasing investments on product development, infrastructure and platform are likely to limit margin expansion in the near-term. Further, lack of significant presence in the Asia-Pacific market, which is the fastest growing retaile Commerce market, is a headwind for Shopify.”

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOP. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Shopify to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $158.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $219.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.35, a quick ratio of 15.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $219.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.