Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.30. The stock had a trading volume of 53,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,617. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.74 and a 1 year high of $272.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 67,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.43, for a total value of $16,968,507.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,911,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $910,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,609 shares of company stock worth $22,757,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/shine-investment-advisory-services-inc-reduces-position-in-intuit-inc-intu.html.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.