Shaw Communications (SJR) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shaw Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.