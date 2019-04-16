SG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in XCel Brands Inc (XELB)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in XCel Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 15.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XELB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. 2,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. XCel Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). XCel Brands had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Equities analysts expect that XCel Brands Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Loren Robert W. D purchased 42,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 49,711 shares of company stock valued at $75,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XELB. ValuEngine cut shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XCel Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

XCel Brands Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

