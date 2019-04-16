SG Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 134,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,000. Universal Electronics makes up about 0.9% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Universal Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Sidoti set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other Universal Electronics news, insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 2,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $63,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. sold 1,011 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $33,979.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UEIC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. 608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,152. Universal Electronics Inc has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $548.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.01 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

