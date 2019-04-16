Sequence (SEQ) Price Tops $0.0125 on Top Exchanges

Sequence (CURRENCY:SEQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Sequence has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Sequence has a total market cap of $583,626.00 and approximately $719.00 worth of Sequence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sequence coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 188.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12,418.59 or 2.45536969 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00119186 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sequence Profile

Sequence (SEQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Sequence’s total supply is 46,529,385 coins. Sequence’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain . The official website for Sequence is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Sequence

