Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSDF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33. Select Sands has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/select-sands-slsdf-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

