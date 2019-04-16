SecureCloudCoin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (SC2)

SecureCloudCoin (CURRENCY:SC2) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. SecureCloudCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of SecureCloudCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SecureCloudCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SecureCloudCoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00376751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.01053317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00210452 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006368 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About SecureCloudCoin

SecureCloudCoin’s total supply is 18,313,785 coins. SecureCloudCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecloudcoin . SecureCloudCoin’s official website is www.securecloudcoin.com

SecureCloudCoin Coin Trading

SecureCloudCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCloudCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCloudCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SecureCloudCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

