SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (SSW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.21. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $294.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.98 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

NYSE SSW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 691,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,058. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 8,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

