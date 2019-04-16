Seaport Global Securities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a research note issued on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Valvoline’s FY2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $55,815.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,595.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,123 shares of company stock worth $110,934 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 593,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,435,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 555,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 144,590 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

