Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. The Company’s pipeline programs include: scFurosemide lead product candidate, Furoscix, consists of its proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide delivered via sc2Wear Infusor for diuresis in heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. scPharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in BURLINGTON, United States. “

Get Scpharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Svb Leerink downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann downgraded Scpharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scpharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.18. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.77 and a current ratio of 13.77.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp bought 389,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,052,627.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scpharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 1,268.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Scpharmaceuticals worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scpharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scpharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.