Scout Investments Inc. Sells 4,293 Shares of Astronics Co. (ATRO)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Astronics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,941,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,581,000 after acquiring an additional 425,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Astronics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,187,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Astronics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Astronics by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 264,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Astronics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astronics alerts:

ATRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of ATRO opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/scout-investments-inc-sells-4293-shares-of-astronics-co-atro.html.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.