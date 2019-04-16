Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.51 Million Stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,668,000 after purchasing an additional 100,343 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. Proto Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.06). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

